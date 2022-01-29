e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

India

Updated on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 07:24 AM IST

Haryana govt allows cinema halls to open at 50% seating capacity; schools, colleges to reopen from February 1

ANI
Advertisement

Chandigarh: Haryana government on Friday issued an order relaxing COVID restrictions and allowed the cinema halls and multiplexes to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity.

The government also allowed the physical classes of Universities, colleges, schools for classes 10th to 12th; coaching/training institutes both government and private to open with immediate effect from February 1.

However, the government directed the educational institutions to advise the students to get themselves vaccinated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

ALSO READ

Haryana govt extends COVID-19 restrictions till February 10; malls, markets allowed to open till 7... Haryana govt extends COVID-19 restrictions till February 10; malls, markets allowed to open till 7...
Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 07:24 AM IST
Advertisement