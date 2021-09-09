Haryana government suspends mobile internet, SMS services in Karnal amid farmers' agitation

In view of farmers' agitation in Karnal, the Haryana government on Thursday suspended mobile internet and SMS services in the district.

Issuing a statement, the Haryana government said the services were being suspended through social media platforms and will remain in effect till 11.59 pm on Thursday.

The farmers in Karnal have been protesting against a police lathi-charge last month. As another round of talks between Karnal district officials and the protesting farmers failed Wednesday, the protesters said they will continue their sit-in "indefinitely" at the district headquarters.

On the second day of the dharna, farm leaders on Wednesday said that they will stay put at the gate of the Karnal secretariat but will not stop officials and the public from entering it.

Their demands centre around the suspension of IAS officer Ayush Sinha, who was caught on tape allegedly telling policemen to "break heads" of farmers if they cross the line during their August 28 protest. About 10 farmers were hurt that day when police used force to stop them from marching to the venue of a BJP event in Karnal.

For months now, farmers have been sitting on dharnas at Delhi's borders demanding that the three agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre should be withdrawn. Union leaders claim the law will lead to the dilution of the minimum support price (MSP) at which farmers sell their crops to government agencies.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 09:52 AM IST