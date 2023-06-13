Haryana Government Approves Increase In Minimum Support Price (MSP) For Sunflower Crop

Shantanu Sharma, the deputy commissioner of Kurukshetra |

According to Shantanu Sharma, the deputy commissioner of Kurukshetra, the Haryana government has given its consent to raise the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for sunflower cultivation. This decision was announced on Tuesday.

“Haryana government has always stood in support of the farmers. CM has agreed to increase MSP for sunflower crop,” said Shantanu Sharma, news agency ANI quoted.

In regards to the Minimum Support Price (MSP), farmer leader Karam Singh Mathana expressed that while the main issue has yet to be resolved, the meeting with the government proved fruitful. Mathana stated that the government has now agreed to meet their demand.