Haryana: Give Account Of Old Poll Promises Before Making New Ones, Hooda Asks Ruling BJP

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda | PTI

Chandigarh: Terming it incompetent, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday asked the ruling Haryana BJP government to give account of its old poll promises before making new ones.

Addressing newspersons here, former two-term chief minister Hooda, who is leader of opposition, said that BJP was not only incompetent but has also been a government of U-turns. ``The BJP which has been making anti-people policies for the past 10 years, is now making announcements when it is looking at a clear defeat in the upcoming assembly elections. “It should give an account of its old election promises, before making new promises,” he said.

Assembly elections in Haryana are due in October this year.

Hooda raised questions as to why the guarantee of MSP given to farmers by BJP in 2014 was not fulfilled. “Why was the income of farmers not doubled? Why were the employees not given the same pay scale as Punjab? Why was the promise of building medical colleges in every district not fulfilled,” he said.

The former chief minister also tore into the BJP government over the questions of unemployment and rising crime graph in the state.``Why were 5,000 schools closed? Why are 50,000 posts vacant in the education department? Why are about 20,000 posts vacant in health services? What happened to the promise of giving pucca houses to all the poor?’’, he further asked.

The leader of Opposition said more than 2 lakh posts are lying vacant in the government departments of Haryana and all the departments are facing a huge shortage of employees due to which the public has to make rounds of the offices for every small and big work and this promotes corruption.

Filling the vacant posts and curbing unemployment will be the first priority of the Congress government after coming to power in the state, he said and added that Congress will again make Haryana an unemployment and crime-free state. If unemployment and crime are eradicated from the state, drug addiction, migration will also stop, investment will come and Haryana will progress, he added.