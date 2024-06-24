Haryana: Gangsters Open Fire At Mahindra Showroom In Hisar, Demand ₹5 Crore Ransom; VIDEO Surfaces

Gangsters Open Fire At Mahindra Showroom In Hisar, Demand ₹5 Crore Ransom; VIDEO Surfaces | X

Hisar: After the chilling murder of Aman Joon in a shooting that took place in Delhi's Rajouri Garden area, another incident of firing has come to light from Haryana. The incidents have exposed the poor state of law and order and also show that the fear of police has disappeared from the hearts of criminals. A video has surfaced on social media in which it can be seen that gangsters opened fire at a Mahindra car dealership showroom in Haryana's Hisar. The criminals also left behind a threatening letter demanding a ransom.

The video shows that around three unidentified shooters arrived outside the showroom on a bike with guns in their hands. They got off the bike and fired multiple rounds of bullets in the air. The employees at the showroom are seen running inside after the firing occurs outside. The video was recorded by one of the employees from inside the showroom. The criminals fled the spot after leaving behind a threatening letter.

There are reports that the gangsters committed the firing on the orders of notorious criminal Himanshu Bhau, who is linked to the Neeraj Bawana gang. Himanshu Bhau is based in Portugal and runs the gang from abroad. The recent killing at the Burger King outlet in Delhi's Rajouri Garden was also committed on the orders of Himanshu Bhau.

Reports indicate that the police have registered a case in connection with the matter and have initiated a probe. The police have started investigating the CCTV footage in which the gangsters were captured firing outside the showroom. The police have claimed that the gang has demanded an extortion amount of Rs 5 crore in the note that was left behind by the shooters.