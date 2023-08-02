Haryana: Fresh Violence Erupts In Gurugram Sector-70 As Shop, Shanties Burnt; Visuals Surface

The aftermath of the 18-hour communal clash that occurred in Haryana's Nuh yesterday, resulting in five fatalities and at least 70 injuries, has now impacted sector 70 in Gurugram. Late on Tuesday evening, a shop and shanties adjacent to a residential complex in Sector 70 were set ablaze.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gurgaon ACP Crime, Varun Kumar Dahiya, has made an appeal to the public to contact helpline number 112 in case of any violence and to avoid believing rumors. He clarified that vehicular movement is not restricted, and the internet is functioning.

Earlier today, rioting was observed in Badshahpur, situated 50 km from Nuh. Witnesses reported that around 200 individuals, armed with sticks and stones, entered the area at approximately 3 pm. They vandalized several shops, including meat shops, and set fire to an eatery while chanting religious slogans. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.



A violent incident occurred yesterday during a religious procession in Nuh, which is located just 50 km from Delhi. The unrest was triggered by what many considered an objectionable video that had gone viral. As the procession was attacked with stones by a mob, more than 2,500 participants sought refuge in a nearby temple.

As the evening progressed, the violence escalated further. A mosque was set on fire after midnight, and mobs went on a rampage in Nuh and neighboring Gurugram, torching and vandalizing over a hundred vehicles. Tragically, the death toll includes two security personnel and two civilians, with one of them being a cleric from the mosque.

Those who had sought shelter in the temple were eventually rescued close to midnight. The authorities have taken action, with 44 First Information Reports (FIRs) registered so far, resulting in the arrest of more than 70 individuals.

The violence erupted due to rumors suggesting the presence of Monu Manesar, a wanted Bajrang Dal activist at the rally.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)