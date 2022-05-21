Haryana: Former CM Om Prakash Chautala convicted in corruption case

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on Saturday convicted former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala in a disproportionate assets case, according to India Today report. The court will hear arguments on the quantum of punishment to be given on May 26.

On March 26, 2010, the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a chargesheet against OP Chautala for allegedly amassing assets worth Rs 6.09 crore between 1993 and 2006, which is disproportionate to the legitimate income.

In January 2021, a Delhi court framed money laundering charges against OP Chautala in connection with the disproportionate assets case.

OP Chautala and his son Ajay were also sentenced to ten years' imprisonment after they were found guilty of corruption in a teacher recruitment scam in 2013. OP Chautala, now 87 years old, was released from jail in July 2021.

Recently, Chautala cleared his Class 10 and 12 exams at the age of 87. He received his mark sheets from the Haryana board in Chandigarh.

In 2021, Chautala had appeared for Class 12 exams under the Haryana Open Board. However, his result was withheld because he had not yet passed a Class 10 English exam. In order to get his Class 12 result released, he appeared for the Class 10 exam.

He scored 88 marks out of 100 in the English paper in his Class 10 examination last year.

