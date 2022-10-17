e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana: Five persons, including four members of a family killed in road accident in Hisar

Haryana: Five persons, including four members of a family killed in road accident in Hisar

The incident took place on Sunday night on Jind-Bhiwani road near Baas village of Narnaund sub-division

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 17, 2022, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
Haryana: Five killed in road accident in Hisar | Representative
Follow us on

Hisar (Haryana): Five persons, including four members of a family, were killed in a road accident in Haryana's Hisar district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night on Jind-Bhiwani road near Baas village of Narnaund sub-division, they said.

Four occupants of a car died after the vehicle collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction, police said. Because of the collision, two motorcycles were also hit and one of the riders died, they added.

The car was badly damaged in the incident while the the truck overturned, police said.

Read Also
Nashik Bus Accident: CM Eknath Shinde orders survey of black spots causing road accidents
article-image

Govinda, along with four family members, was returning home when the incident took place, they said, adding the family lived in Bhiwani.

While Govinda sustained serious injuries, the four family members -- Dolly, Rajni, Radhy Shyam and Sahil -- died, police said.

Manjeet, a resident of Dhamtan Sahib of Jind district, who was riding motorcycle, also died in the accident, they added.

Surender Sharma and his wife, residents of Baas, who were on the other motorcycle, received serious injuries and were admitted to a private hospital in Hansi, police said.

RECENT STORIES

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC grants 2 weeks to UP govt to file response on Ashish Mishra's plea...

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC grants 2 weeks to UP govt to file response on Ashish Mishra's plea...

Delhi: Police detains AAP MP Sanjay Singh while protesting outside CBI headquarters

Delhi: Police detains AAP MP Sanjay Singh while protesting outside CBI headquarters

Farooq Abdullah hits out at BJP over 'normalcy claims', says killings won't stop until 'justice' is...

Farooq Abdullah hits out at BJP over 'normalcy claims', says killings won't stop until 'justice' is...

Telangana: Students, teachers appreciate new school infrastructure by government

Telangana: Students, teachers appreciate new school infrastructure by government

Like Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia seeks mother's blessings before CBI questioning

Like Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia seeks mother's blessings before CBI questioning