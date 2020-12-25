Haryana firemen distribute free 'golgappas' at farmers' protest site; stock over within half-an-hour

On Christmas Day, a group of seven firemen from Sirsa in Haryana began distributing free 'gol gappa' at the farmers' protest site in Singhu border, and the stock was over within half-an-hour.

What prompted Surender Kamboj and his friends to start this novel langar was seeing a child loitering near a stall selling 'gol gappa'. He could not help but ask the child what he wanted.

"'Gol gappa', said the boy who did not have any money," recalls the 33-year-old fire service personnel. What happened next amazed the child and the farmers in nearby trolleys.

Kamboj and his friends from the Rania fire station bought the entire stock of the seller and started a 'gol gappa' langar at the spot.

"The gol gappa seller had not earned anything as people have been eating at langars (community kitchen). He could sell his stock and we got a chance to do 'sewa' (service). It was a win-win situation for everybody," said Ravindra Kumar, another fire service personnel from Rania.