Haryana: Fire breaks out at Gurugram's Global Foyer mall, fire tenders at site | ANI

A fire broke out at the Global Foyer mall that is located in Gurugram's Sector 4, on Saturday morning. Several fire tenders have reached the site to douse the flame.

Further details are awaited.

Gurugram, Haryana | Fire breaks out at Global Foyer mall, several fire tenders on spot; more details awaited pic.twitter.com/660rVNQMQk — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2022