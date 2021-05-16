Haryana: Farmers clash with police after protesting at event attended by CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Hisar

As the months long farmers protest continues, a major confrontation took place between the farmers and police in Haryana's Hisar district after the farmers protested during an event that was attended by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. According to a report, the police claim that the farmers turned to violence at the protests and started pelting stones while the farmers are alleging that the cops resorted to lathi-charge.
CM Manohar Lal Khattar had visited Hisar to inaugrate a hospital. As soon as the farmers came to know about the CM's visit, a huge flock of farmers marched at the spot on their tractors and trollies to gherao the CM. Despite the cops trying to stop the farmers, they broke through barricades.
The farmers alleged that if the chief minister thinks that they might further spread the coronavirus, why is he calling 500 people for the inauguration of the hospital.
Although, CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that the farmers can get back to their protests once the pandemic situation gets normal.
Talking about the ocassion, the CM inaugurated a 500-bedded COVID-19 care centre named Guru Teg Bahadur Sanjeevani Hospital in Panipat on Sunday. Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister of Petroleum, was also present on the occasion.
Meanwhile, The Haryana government on Sunday announced to extend the statewide lockdown till May 24 to contain the coronavirus pandemic, Home Minister Anil Vij said.
The development comes as Haryana continues to report a steady decline in Covid-19 cases, reporting 9,676 new infections officially on Saturday. The state's health bulletin also reported 144 deaths on Saturday.
A day earlier, the state saw 9,676 cases with the total active cases rose to 84,870. According to the health bulletin, the state reported 6,546 deaths till Saturday.
