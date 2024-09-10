Haryana Elections 2024: Who Is Captain Yogesh Bairagi? BJP's Candidate Against Vinesh Phogat From Julana

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday (September 10) announced that Captain Yogesh Bairagi will be its candidate from the Julana assembly constituency for the upcoming Haryana assembly polls. This means that Captain Yogesh Bairagi will be up against Congress's Vinesh Phogat, the wrestler-turned-politician who joined the Congress party on Friday (September 6).
While Vinesh Phogat's entry in the electoral fray and Congress nominating her from the Julana assembly seat has made the seat high-profile, BJP fielding Captain Yogesh Bairagi from the seat has brought focus on the BJP's choice to take on Vinesh Phogat.
Who Is Captain Yogesh Bairagi?
Captain Yogesh Bairagi, 35, is known for his role in crucial rescue operations during the Chennai floods. He was also involved in the "Vande Bharat" Mission - the operation launched by Indian government to bring back Indians stuck in other countries during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Captain Yogesh Bairagi says he is deeply influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which led him to join the BJP.
He lives in Safidon in Jind district of Haryana and holds the post of vice president of BJP's state youth wing.
Elections in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the counting of votes will be conducted on October 8.