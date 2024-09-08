 Haryana Elections 2024: Vinesh Phogat To Begin Poll Campaign From Husband's Village Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana Elections 2024: Vinesh Phogat To Begin Poll Campaign From Husband's Village Today

Haryana Elections 2024: Vinesh Phogat To Begin Poll Campaign From Husband's Village Today

Vinesh Phogat, along with fellow wrestler Bajrang Punia, recently joined the Congress party and was fielded from the Julana seat. The Julana seat is situated in the Jat-dominated Bangar region, which has long been controlled by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 08:56 AM IST
article-image
Vinesh Phogat | X/PTI

Haryana: Olympic wrestler and Congress candidate from Julana constituency in Haryana Vinesh Phogat is set to kick off her election campaign this Sunday. She will start her journey from her husband’s ancestral village, Bakta Khera. Phogat, aged 30, will be addressing a mass gathering of seven khap panchayats, including the Rathi community. Her candidacy has made Julana a crucial constituency, given her stature as a sports star and a Jat representative.

About The Julana Seat

The Julana seat is situated in the Jat-dominated Bangar region, which has long been controlled by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). These parties have held the seat for the last 15 years. In the 2009 and 2014 elections, Parminder Singh of the INLD won, while in 2019, Amarjeet Dhanda of the JJP claimed victory. Phogat’s entry into the political fray brings a fresh dynamic to the seat, as Congress positions her as a key candidate to challenge the hold of INLD and JJP.

Read Also
Haryana Elections 2024: Congress Fields Vinesh Phogat From Julana In First List Of 31 Candidates, CM...
article-image

Phogat’s father-in-law, Rajpal Rathi, while speaking to India Today stated that the Chugama khap, which includes six villages, Gharwali, Khera Bakhta, Jamola, Karela, Jayjaywanti and Gherti, along with the Rathi community’s khap, will be present at her campaign launch to show their support.

FPJ Shorts
Rajinikanth's Jailer Co-Star Vinayakan Detained After Drunk Scuffle With Officials At Hyderabad Airport, Visuals Surface
Rajinikanth's Jailer Co-Star Vinayakan Detained After Drunk Scuffle With Officials At Hyderabad Airport, Visuals Surface
Navdeep Singh's Silver Upgraded To Gold After Iranian Athlete's Controversial Disqualification at Paris Paralympics; Here's What Happened
Navdeep Singh's Silver Upgraded To Gold After Iranian Athlete's Controversial Disqualification at Paris Paralympics; Here's What Happened
MSDE Joins Hands With Swiggy To Provide Skilling, Employment Opportunities Within Its Network
MSDE Joins Hands With Swiggy To Provide Skilling, Employment Opportunities Within Its Network
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Mumbai's Streets Awaken With Devotion And Unity
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Mumbai's Streets Awaken With Devotion And Unity

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia Join Congress

Vinesh Phogat, along with fellow wrestler Bajrang Punia, recently joined the Congress party. Both athletes were included in Congress’s first list of candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections. Phogat’s political entry is notable as she was a key figure in the protests against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP leader. Phogat has taken a firm stand, saying she won’t be intimidated or back down, and is committed to ensuring the welfare of the people.

In her political debut, Phogat called this step the beginning of a 'new innings,' promising to be actively involved with the community and address their concerns. She emphasized Congress’ support for women, highlighting the party’s consistent stance on standing by women during challenging times.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

On Camera: 8 Men Storm Classroom To Mercilessly Beat 15-Year-Old Student In UP's Unnao, Police File...

On Camera: 8 Men Storm Classroom To Mercilessly Beat 15-Year-Old Student In UP's Unnao, Police File...

Haryana Elections 2024: Vinesh Phogat To Begin Poll Campaign From Husband's Village Today

Haryana Elections 2024: Vinesh Phogat To Begin Poll Campaign From Husband's Village Today

Lucknow Building Collapse: Death Toll Climbs To 8, 3 More Bodies Recovered

Lucknow Building Collapse: Death Toll Climbs To 8, 3 More Bodies Recovered

Russia-Ukraine War:'India Can Play A Role In Resolving Conflict,' Says Italy PM Giorgia Meloni After...

Russia-Ukraine War:'India Can Play A Role In Resolving Conflict,' Says Italy PM Giorgia Meloni After...

UP Tragedy: 5 Dead, 28 Rescued After 3-Storey Building Collapses In Lucknow's Transport Nagar; VIDEO...

UP Tragedy: 5 Dead, 28 Rescued After 3-Storey Building Collapses In Lucknow's Transport Nagar; VIDEO...