Haryana Elections 2024: Vinesh Phogat To Begin Poll Campaign From Husband's Village Today

Vinesh Phogat | X/PTI

Haryana: Olympic wrestler and Congress candidate from Julana constituency in Haryana Vinesh Phogat is set to kick off her election campaign this Sunday. She will start her journey from her husband’s ancestral village, Bakta Khera. Phogat, aged 30, will be addressing a mass gathering of seven khap panchayats, including the Rathi community. Her candidacy has made Julana a crucial constituency, given her stature as a sports star and a Jat representative.

About The Julana Seat

The Julana seat is situated in the Jat-dominated Bangar region, which has long been controlled by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). These parties have held the seat for the last 15 years. In the 2009 and 2014 elections, Parminder Singh of the INLD won, while in 2019, Amarjeet Dhanda of the JJP claimed victory. Phogat’s entry into the political fray brings a fresh dynamic to the seat, as Congress positions her as a key candidate to challenge the hold of INLD and JJP.

Phogat’s father-in-law, Rajpal Rathi, while speaking to India Today stated that the Chugama khap, which includes six villages, Gharwali, Khera Bakhta, Jamola, Karela, Jayjaywanti and Gherti, along with the Rathi community’s khap, will be present at her campaign launch to show their support.

#WATCH | After joining the Congress party, Vinesh Phogat says, "The fight is continuing, it hasn't ended yet. It's in Court. We will win that fight as well... With the new platform that we are getting today, we will work for the service of the nation. The way we played our game… pic.twitter.com/WRKn5Aufv2 — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2024

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia Join Congress

Vinesh Phogat, along with fellow wrestler Bajrang Punia, recently joined the Congress party. Both athletes were included in Congress’s first list of candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections. Phogat’s political entry is notable as she was a key figure in the protests against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP leader. Phogat has taken a firm stand, saying she won’t be intimidated or back down, and is committed to ensuring the welfare of the people.

#WATCH | On Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joining Congress, Former WFI president and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh says, "On 18th January 2023 when the protest started at Jantar Mantar, I had said that this is not a movement of sportspersons, Congress is behind it,… pic.twitter.com/XLcwz34R4R — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2024

#WATCH | "Haryana is the crown of India in the field of sports. And they stopped the wrestling activities for almost 2.5 years. Is it not true that Bajrang went to the Asian Games without trials? I want to ask those who are experts in wrestling. I want to ask Vinesh Phogat… pic.twitter.com/NQvMVS6dPF — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2024

In her political debut, Phogat called this step the beginning of a 'new innings,' promising to be actively involved with the community and address their concerns. She emphasized Congress’ support for women, highlighting the party’s consistent stance on standing by women during challenging times.