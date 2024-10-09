Haryana Election Results 2024: They Came, They Fought, And Won By Wafer-Thin Margins

Representational Image | File

Haryana election results 2024 are by now cast in stone and interesting tidbits are emerging from the data. Election Commission of India conducted counting of votes on Tuesday (October 8). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to retain power by winning 48 out of 90 seats in Haryana Legislative Assembly. Congress had to be content with just 37, just when it was expected to win the state with a comfortable margin. The majority mark is at 46.

The poll data has thrown up some interesting facts, including those who just about managed to clinch victory from the jaws of defeat. For these 'winners', the support of people enough to fill a coffee house has proved a matter of life and death, metaphorically speaking.

Let's take a look at candidates who appeared almost lost but just about managed to get past the post by wafer thin margin.

Constituency: Uchana Kalan

Winner: Devender Chatur Bhuj Attri (BJP)

Loser: Brijendra Singh (Congress)

Winning margin: 32 votes

If this is a facepalm moment or sigh of relief moment probably depends on whether you are the candidate himself or not. But what makes this constituency special is that former Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala himself was contesting here.

Chautala lost badly, finishing on fifth place.

The winner, Devender Chatur Bhuj Attri (BJP) got 48968 votes. Just 32 more than Congress' Brijendra Singh.

Chautala? He was 41018 votes behind the winner.

Constituency: Dabwali

Winner: Aditya Devilal (INLD)

Loser: Amit Sihag (Congress)

Winning margin: 610 votes

Well this margin isn't small. But considering tens of thousands of votes were cast, it is not huge either. Aditya Devilal was one of the only two Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidates who managed to win. Devilal got 56074 votes while Amit Sihag got 55464 votes.

Constituency: Loharu

Winner: Rajbir Fatira (Congress)

Loser: Jai Prakash Dalal (BJP)

Winning margin: 792 votes

Rajbir Fatira kept the Congress flag flying in Loharu even as the party could clinch the widely expected victory across the state. Fatira got 81336 votes while BJP's Jai Prakash Dalal got 80544 votes.

Constituency: Panchkula

Winner: Chander Mohan (Congress)

Loser: Gian Chand Gupta

Winning margin: 1997 votes

Chander Mohan fared better than the candidates mentioned previously but only slightly. He got 67397 votes while Gian Chand Gupta got support from 65400 people.

Constituency: Rohtak

Winner: Bharat Bhushan Batra (Congress)

Loser: Manish Kumar Grover (BJP)

Winning Margin: 1341 votes

Bharat Bhushan Batra got 59419 votes while BJP's Manish Kumar Grover got 58078 votes.

Constituency: Adampur

Winner: Chander Prakash (Congress)

Loser: Bhavya Bishnoi (BJP)

Winning margin: 1268 votes

Congress' Chander Prakash managed to enter Haryana assembly with the support of 65371 people. His opponent Bhavya Bishnoi could only garner 64103.