Haryana Election Results 2024: Congress' 'Jalebi Jugaad' Failed, Says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi As BJP Registers Historic Win; VIDEO

BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi | IANS

New Delhi, Oct 8: Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday responded to the Haryana Assembly election results, claiming that the Congress' "jalebi jugaad" had "terribly failed" as the public handed the BJP a decisive mandate for a third-consecutive term.

According to the latest Election Commission of India (ECI) data, the BJP is on track to secure at least 50 seats, comfortably crossing the majority mark in the 90-member Assembly. This victory marks a historic moment for the party in Haryana, securing its third-consecutive term.

Delhi: On Haryana elections results, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi says, "Haryana mein jahan tak sawaal hai, Congress party ka jo jalebi ka jugad hai, woh janta ke janataantrik mijaaz se taiyen taiyen fish ho gaya hai..." pic.twitter.com/EhBDj6dZND — IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2024

Expressing his satisfaction with the results, Naqvi stated, "In Haryana, the Congress' 'jalebi jugaad' has completely crumbled against the democratic enthusiasm of the people. On one side, there was Congress' attempt at manipulation, and on the other, the people's democratic will."

Speaking to IANS, he went on to highlight the internal conflicts within the Congress, saying, "The moment the Congress thought they had a chance of winning, their leaders began squabbling for the Chief Minister's post. This party lacks both 'neeti' (planning) and 'neta' (leadership). If they had actually won, their leaders would be more focussed on fighting amongst themselves rather than governing."

Naqvi also criticised the Congress for its "ill-informed" and "baseless" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he believes contributed to their defeat.