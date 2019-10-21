Haryana Election 2019: Polling begins for 90 Assembly seats

Chandigarh: Over 1.83 crore voters in BJP-ruled Haryana will cast their votes in a single-phase polling that began on Monday morning to elect the 90-member legislative Assembly, election officials said.

Other than minor initial hiccups in the operation of the electronic voting machines, voting began across the state at a brisk pace. Electors across the state could be seen reaching polling stations even before voting started at 7 a.m. The polling will continue till 6 p.m. "There has been no report of any delay in starting the poll process," an electoral officer told IANS here.

The election result would be out on October 24, coinciding with the Maharashtra assembly election result. A total of 1,169 candidates, including 105 women, are in the fray. One candidate is a transgender. Political observers say the main contest is largely between the BJP and the Congress.