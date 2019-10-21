Haryana Election 2019: Babita Phogat promises to focus on Dadri's development

Haryana: BJP candidate and wrestler, Babita Phogat on Monday asserted that her prime focus will be on the overall development of Dadri assembly constituency if she wins the seat in the Haryana elections. Babita, who is contesting on Dadri assembly constituency, arrived at a polling booth in Balali with family, to cast vote.

Speaking to ANI, Babita said, "Development in the region has been on a standstill. If I win, my focus will be on the overall development of the region be it to meet the basic necessities of the people, encouraging sports participation, improving services, health and education. I want to serve the people."

Recalling the criticism she faced, Babita said, "When I entered politics, people taunted saying I won't get the same respect as I received in wrestling." She continued, "When I reached out to the people, I received immense love and respect from everyone. So much so, that I did not even realise when the transition from wrestling to politics occurred."