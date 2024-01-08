 Haryana: ED Arrests Ex-Indian National Lok Dal MLA Dilbag Singh, Aide Kulwinder Singh Held In Illegal Mining Money Laundering Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana: ED Arrests Ex-Indian National Lok Dal MLA Dilbag Singh, Aide Kulwinder Singh Held In Illegal Mining Money Laundering Case

Haryana: ED Arrests Ex-Indian National Lok Dal MLA Dilbag Singh, Aide Kulwinder Singh Held In Illegal Mining Money Laundering Case

The ED teams had recovered ₹5 crore in cash, gold biscuits weighing four to five kg, besides several foreign-made rifles and 300 cartridges from the premises linked with Singh and his associates.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 09:51 PM IST
article-image
ED | File pic

Chandigarh: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Dilbag Singh, a former legislator of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and his aide Kulwinder Singh, in an alleged illegal mining-linked money laundering case.

Singh is a former INLD MLA from Yamunanagar seat.

ED conducted multiple raids at 3 places

It may be recalled that ED had conducted raids at multiple locations in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh since January 4, against Singh, as well as a Congress MLA from Sonepat, Surender Panwar, and a Karnal BJP leader Manoj Wadhwa, as a part of alleged money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in Yamunanagar district and other parts of the state.

ED seized incriminating items against the accused

The ED teams had recovered ₹5 crore in cash, gold biscuits weighing four to five kg, besides several foreign-made rifles and 300 cartridges from the premises linked with Singh and his associates.

The case stems from several police cases registered by Haryana police for illegal mining of sand, boulders and gravel in Yamunanagar and adjoining districts even after the expiry of the lease period and the ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The ED was also said to be probing an alleged fraud in an online portal introduced by the Haryana government in 2020 to simplify the tax collection and prevent tax evasion.

Read Also
Illegal Mining Case: ED Recovers ₹5 Crore Cash, Foreign-Made Arms During Raids In Haryana
article-image

Illegal mining was run by a syndicate: ED

Charges against the two politicians were that the illegal mining was rampantly run by a 'syndicate' allegedly linked to the two accused named above. Pertinently, Panwar and Singh were among the richest candidates in 2019 assembly polls with their declared assets being ₹27 crore and ₹34 crore, respectively.

Notably, even though there was no statement from ED so far on Singh’s arrest or the details about the seizure made from the premises linked to him, his brother Rajinder Singh confirmed the arrest, according to media reports.

He said that this was a political vendetta as the elections were nearing. He however held that there were some allegations about some embezzlement of funds in a stone-crusher business of his brother but the latter was not into the mining business.

Read Also
Haryana: ED Recovers ₹5 Crore, Gold Biscuits From Premises Linked With Ex-INLD MLA
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana Shocker: 500 Women Students Accuse University Professor Of Sexual Harassment, Say 'He...

Haryana Shocker: 500 Women Students Accuse University Professor Of Sexual Harassment, Say 'He...

Maharashtra: UP ATS Issues Notice To  Wahdat-E-Islam Chief, 12 Others From Sambhaji Nagar For...

Maharashtra: UP ATS Issues Notice To  Wahdat-E-Islam Chief, 12 Others From Sambhaji Nagar For...

Chhattisgarh Observes 'Road Safety Month' With Intensive Measures & Review Of Progress

Chhattisgarh Observes 'Road Safety Month' With Intensive Measures & Review Of Progress

Haryana: ED Arrests Ex-Indian National Lok Dal MLA Dilbag Singh, Aide Kulwinder Singh Held In...

Haryana: ED Arrests Ex-Indian National Lok Dal MLA Dilbag Singh, Aide Kulwinder Singh Held In...

West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Criticises BJP's Lack of Recognition For Gangasagar Mela During...

West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Criticises BJP's Lack of Recognition For Gangasagar Mela During...