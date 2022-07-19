Haryana DSP killed: Home Minister Anil Vij promises strict action against mining mafia

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday assured strict action after a DSP rank police official was crushed to death by the mining mafia in Nuh district of the state.

"Rs 50 lakh is given to police personnel from the bank and government will also give Rs 50 lakh to the family of the deceased DSP," the minister said.

"Haryana DGP is about to reach and he is keeping a close watch on the entire incident," he added.

Mining Minister Mool Chand Sharma urged people to have faith in Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the government. "We also had discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah," Sharma added.

DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi had gone out on a raid after receiving information about illegal mining operation. He reportedly had an altercation with the accused, who ran him over with a dumper truck.

The mining mafia is very active in the Gurugram and Nuh districts. The felling of trees in Aravalli remains a threat to the environment. Along with this, there is a possibility of a loss of species of animals due to illegal mining.

After the incident, Haryana Police issued a statement extending condolences to the bereaved family. The state police further assured that the guilty would be brought to justice.

