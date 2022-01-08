Haryana: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala tests positive for COVID-19

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said he has tested positive for COVID-19 today.

Haryana again sees Covid spike; 3,748 newly infected include Ajay Chautala Chandigarh, Jan 6 (PTI) Haryana on Friday witnessed yet another big spike in COVID-19 cases, with 3,748 people, including the ruling party JJP chief Ajay Chautala, testing positive in the last 24 hours.

A total of 1,879 new positive cases were reported from the Gurugram district alone.

Jannayak Janta Party chief Ajay Chautala tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

He informed about his infection on Twitter and said he has isolated himself.

He also requested everyone who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested.

Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Deepender Singh Hooda too had tested positive for Covid recently.

Amid the sharp rise in Covid cases, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the state is braced up with adequate arrangements to contain the virus spread.

Health Minister Anil Vij, on the other hand, too has begun visiting various districts to take stock of the health services and ensure that the spread of Covid is checked and those admitted in health facilities do not face any problem, an official statement said.

Vij also conducted a surprise inspection at the Panchkula Civil Hospital on Friday and examined the functioning of the oxygen plant there. He also took stock of the health services in the hospital.

The state, meanwhile, reported three Covid deaths, two of them from Ambala district and one from Yamunanagar, the state Health Department's daily bulletin said.

Haryana has been registering a consistent rise in fresh cases over the past several days.

The state also reported nine new cases of Omicron variant on Friday taking the tally of such cases in the state to 123 of which 31 are active while the rest have been discharged, the bulletin said.

The total Covid case count in the state rose to 7,85,444 since the beginning of the infection.

In addition to Gurugram, Faridabad reported 580 cases, Sonipat 191, Panchkula 313, Ambala 156 and Karnal 142.

The Health Department bulletin said the death toll rose to 10,070 after the three fatalities.

The total active cases in the state were 10,775 while the overall recoveries were 7,64,576.

The recovery rate was 97.34 per cent, the bulletin said.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 04:00 PM IST