Haryana Day 2023: CM Khattar Launches Two Schemes Enhancing Healthcare For People

Chandigarh: Celebrating the 58th Foundation Day of Haryana – November 1 - chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday launched two initiatives, enhancing healthcare and well-being for the people of the state.

Expanding the Ayushman/Chirayu scheme, the chief minister extended its coverage to families with an annual income ranging from Rs 1.80 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. Formerly it was confined to families with an annual income below Rs 1.80 lakh, this extension now encompasses an additional 38,000 families, providing them with access to the scheme’s benefits.

According to official information, the second initiative introduced was the launch of a cashless health facility for government employees, pensioners, and accredited journalists.

This facility would offer cashless treatment for 1,340 diseases across 569 empaneled hospitals in Haryana. The initial phase incorporates 894 employees from the fisheries and horticulture departments, encompassing 1,055 disease packages and 305 hospitals. Future plans include the extension of this scheme to other departments within the state.

The chief minister inaugurated both schemes at a meeting held here today. During the meeting, he distributed Ayushman/Chirayu scheme cards to eligible families and launched a cashless health facility for the designated groups.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)