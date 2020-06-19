Haryana couple arrested after 3 am rendezvous ends with them assaulting cops, ripping their uniform

The incident took place in Bhuna area on Wednesday night. Police also said that the couple attacked them after they stopped them from moving in a suspicious way during the night curfew and they got angry when they asked them to go home.

In Haryana, the government has enforced a night curfew. But the cops saw the duo wandering on the road even after asking them to go home. And when the police tried to explain to them the situation, the couple attacked them.

Well, the couple did not stop at assaulting the cops. They went on to tear their uniforms as well.

Inspector Kashmir Singh told ANI, "They were out at 3am. They hit us & tore our uniform"

Well, a while later more cops arrived at the spot and took the couple into custody. The police said that the duo were in an inebriated condition and were booked under relavant sections of IPC.

In another incident, at least six Haryana Police personnel were injured when an angry mob attacked a police post after a youth allegedly committed suicide inside a jail in Faridabad on Thursday.

"Five to six of our police personnel were injured as stones were pelted," a police official told reporters outside the Chandpur police chowki, which was attacked.

Twenty-three-year-old Sonu allegedly committed suicide inside the jail on Thursday, ACP, Tigaon, Bhagat Ram said.

A magisterial inquiry had been ordered, he said.

Following Sonu's death, his relatives and villagers gathered outside the police post, which comes under the Chhainsa police station, and raised slogans.