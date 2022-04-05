Haryana counters Punjab’s claim, flags its stakes over Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Countering the resolution recently passed by Punjab Vidhan Sabha demanding the transfer of Chandigarh to it, the Haryana assembly Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution flagging its stakes over Chandigarh – a joint capital of the two states as well as a union territory since 1966.

Moving the resolution in the specially called one-day session, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Haryana came into existence as per the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966 which also provided for several measures to give effect to the Reorganisation of Punjab into Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and union territory Chandigarh.

Highlighting the right of Haryana to share waters of the Ravi and Beas rivers by the construction of the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, Khattar said that the House had unanimously on at least seven occasions passed resolutions urging the early completion of the SYL canal, Punjab, contrary to several agreements, accords, Tribunal’s findings and judgments of the highest judiciary had enacted legislation to deny the claims of Haryana in the past. The transfer of Hindi speaking villages from Punjab to Haryana had also not been completed either, he said and added that the state also noted that the recent amendment in the rules of the Bhakra Beas Management Board by the Central government for appointment of whole-time members was against the spirit of the Act, which treats the river projects as common assets of Punjab and Haryana.

Khattar said the House noted with concern the resolution passed in the Punjab Assembly on April 1, 2022, staking its claims over Chandigarh. The House thus resolved to urge the Central government not to take any steps that would disturb the existing balance and to maintain harmony till all the issues emanating from the reorganisation of Punjab were settled.

HARYANA DIDN'T GET JUSTICE: VIJ

Speaking on the resolution, home, and health minister Anil Vij said that Haryana remained firm in its stand on Chandigarh till it does not get SYL canal water, Hindi speaking areas, and financial assistance for building a new capital.

Whatever commissions were made, whether it was Shah Commission, or Eradi tribunal, whether it was Rajiv-Loganwal award or whether it was Indira Gandhi award, Haryana never got justice.

"We cannot even have an estimate on financial losses incurred to Haryana due to SYL canal issue," he added.

`JUMLA' OF AAP GOVT: HOODA

The Congress legislature party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is also the leader of the Opposition questioned the AAP’s intention to pass such a resolution and termed it as a “political Jumla” as it held no meaning. “Punjab should not disrupt communal harmony between the two states by taking such undemocratic steps,” he said pointing out that Chandigarh belonged to Haryana too and that Punjab and Haryana have 60:40 representation in Chandigarh administration, Hooda said that all political parties in the state would unitedly fight Punjab in this matter. He said that Punjab is Haryana’s elder brother but the former should not try to act like a ``big brother’’.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 06:58 PM IST