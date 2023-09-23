'I Have Not Abused PM Modi: Haryana Congress President Issues Clarification After Uproar Over Viral Video

Haryana Congress President Udai Bhan | Twitter | ANI

Haryana: There are many incidents of politicians hurling abuses at each other. Leaders from different political parties have taken to a new low and are using foul language against each other. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has taken to his official social media account and shared a video of Haryana Congress President Udai Bhan abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

He also called the Prime Minister a 'widower'

Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Congress and said that the video of the leader abusing the Prime Minister and said that He used the most inexcusable and horrible language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister ML Khattar. The leader said offensive slurs against the Prime Minister and Chief Minister. He said that Narendra Modi has ruined the life of his wife and the other does not know what is household. He also called the Prime Minister a 'widower'.

Shehzad Poonawalla shared the video

Shehzad Poonawalla shared the video after BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri passed offensive remarks against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha was gaining ire from the opposition. BJP has also been facing ire from the opposition after Ramesh Bhiduri for allegedly targeting the minority community by saying abusive slur against Danish Ali. Shehzad Poonawalla targeted Congress by sharing the video and said that Congress only cries about foul language and its leaders use such language themself.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Congress was making a hue & cry about language'

Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Congress was making a hue & cry about language. Here is the Congress President in Haryana - he has used the most inexcusable, horrible language for PM & CM." He further said, "Will the Congress sack him? Is this Muhabbat Ki Dukan? No this is Congress ke gaali galauj ka saaman."

'Rahul Gandhi, Kharge ji & Sonia ji themselves have used worst abuses too'

He also said, "From abusing Modi samaj, to neech, Gangu teli , abusing PM parents, Raavan, Bhasmasur , k—-e ki maut, kabr khudegi Modi ki to this - Rahul Gandhi has only encouraged this language & behaviour ! Rahul Gandhi, Kharge ji & Sonia ji themselves have used worst abuses too. Even Janta has been called Rakshas by Congress so this is their true character."

Haryana Congress President Udai Bhan clarifies

Haryana Congress President Udai Bhan on using remarks against PM Modi and Haryana CM told ANI, "I didn't even take a name. What I did say that was wrong? Did I use abusive words? I only stated the truth. I would have apologised if had said anything wrong. BJP should keep their MPs and leaders under control. I have said similar things in 20-30 rallies before. If I have said anything wrong they can go to court."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sudhanshu Trivedi reacts over Udai Bhan's remarks

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi told ANI, "Because of the video Udai Bhan in the public domain, not only all members of the BJP but each every common man is experiencing pain and anguish... The language that he has used for the Prime Minister, defines pettiness in the politics of India. This is the limit of lowliness. That too for a Prime Minister who has not taken a single leave in the last 9.5 years... What has the Congress not said for PM Modi in the past, for his late father, last mother, his previous profession, his caste... But the roadside language used today by the Haryana Congress President... he is seen in the video smiling. This means it was not spoken in anger. It is Congress' venom under a well-planned policy... When our MP used derogatory words in Parliament, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh not only stood up to express regret but also apologised to the opposition. Our party issued a notice to him... This is Congress' official statement because a party's president's statement is official. What action has the Congress taken?"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)