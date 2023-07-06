Haryana: CM Khattar Announces Pension For Unmarried, Widowers; They Will Now Get ₹2,750/Month

ANI Photo

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced a monthly pension of ₹2,750 to the unmarried men and women in the age group of 45 to 60.

Addressing newspersons here, the chief minister said that the pension benefits would be given to unmarried persons whose annual income is less than ₹1.80 lakh.

Elaborating upon the scheme, Khattar said that the widowers in the age group of 40-60 years with an annual income limit of ₹3 lakh would also get the pension and added that these beneficiaries would also get the same pension benefits.

Haryana, the chief minister said, is the first state in the country to start such a pension scheme, which would benefit around 71,000 people – about 65,000 unmarried and about 6,000 widowers - and an amount of ₹240 crore annually would be spent for giving these benefits, Khattar said.

The chief minister aged at 69, who himself is unmarried, sent the newspersons in splits when he quipped in lighter vein that he himself would have been one of the beneficiaries, but would not be, on the account of annual income criteria.

Online generation of mutation of property launched

In another significant step, the chief minister also launched Automatic generation of mutation in web Halris.

“With the launch of this portal now the inteqal (mutation) of any property/land will be done immediately after the registry. With this, the details about the mutation will also be made available on the portal which can be checked by anyone. A time period of 10 days will be given for raising any objection to the mutation.’’ He said for now the mutation would be done on sale, mortgage with possession, family transfer and gift of any land or property.

Making another key announcement, Khattar said that apart from Tehsildars, now SDMs and district revenue officers (DROs) had also been authorised for the registration of the property in their respective Tehsils.

