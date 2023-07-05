Haryana CM Orders Officers To Finish Aravali Safari Project Formalities Within A Week

Representative image |

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a review meeting for the progress of two pivotal projects - Aravali Safari Park project and the Rakhigarhi museum - in New Delhi on Wednesday and directed the officers concerned to complete all the formalities related to the Safari project being developed in a 10,000-acre area in Gurugram and Nuh districts in a week’s time.

Later while interacting with the media persons, the Chief Minister said that 10,000 acres area in the Aravali region had been identified for jungle safari park and it would be developed in three phases - the first phase is expected to be completed in around two years.

Safari Park, biodiversity park, lake for migratory birds

He said the state government had envisaged developing a safari park in line with the biodiversity park concept with an endeavour to introduce all animals and bird species that could adapt to the region’s climatic conditions. He further held that a lake for migratory birds, similar to Sultanpur lake, could also be developed there.

During the meeting, project experts Alexander Conrad Brouwer, Gonzalo Fernandez Hoyo and Saurav Bhaik also gave a detailed presentation regarding the safari park.

Plans afoot for site museum at Rakhigarhi

Speaking on the progress of the construction of the Rakhigarhi Indus Valley civilisation museum, the chief minister said that the state government was working with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Government of India for the development of the Rakhigarhi project and the ASI had prepared a proposal for a site museum at Rakhigarhi. A development plan for tourism infrastructure and development within Rakhigarhi village had also been almost finalised, he added.

The chief minister further said that in the meeting, the timeline of various subjects had been fixed and the tendering process would be started soon. He held that Haryana may be a small state in terms of geographical area, but it had the majority of archaeological sites and the remains of the Saraswati period civilisation had also been also found at many places in the state.