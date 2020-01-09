Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar takes charge of CID as rift with minister grows

"Chief minister is supreme. He can take charge of the CID if he wants to. But, according to the law, cabinet meeting decides that...," Vij said while speaking to ANI. "I have no issues with the bureaucracy. My work is to pull up those who are not working. This is my religion. I will continue to this till my last breath," he added. This came to light after two changes were made on the two-state government websites--- Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's official website and the website of Haryana Vidhan Sabha displayed that "Criminal Investigation Department" among the 17 portfolios held by the Haryana Chief Minister and not by Vij.

The weakening of Khattar as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under him failed to get a majority in the recent Assembly polls and the party had to take the Jannayak Janata Party's (JJP) help to form the government has emboldened Vij. The Khattar-Vij row escalated when Vij took strong action against corrupt officers, some of whom are said to be close to Khattar. Even, the top BJP leadership warned Vij on it, but he is refusing to be cowed down and is openly questioning Khattar's style of working.