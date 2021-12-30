Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar learns Japanese language, speaks fluent Tamil too

Haryana: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is currently taking lessons for Japanese language. The chief minister is also fluent in Tamil language, as per reports.



He attended his first online class of Japanese language on November 28 earlier this year.

Khattar had announced his decision to enroll for the Japanese language course in August when he formally launched the online certificate course at a Kurukshetra University event. The CM declared that he will be the first student to enroll for the course designed for government functionaries.



The CM attended the class along with five senior officers of the state government. In his opening remarks, the CM said knowing regional languages binds the nation in one thread.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Now is the time for international unity, peace and business opportunities through learning international languages,” he added.

"One should keep on improving one's skills and knowledge," said the 67-year-old BJP leader.

Meanwhile, the chief minister, 67, was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enrolling himself in the special online course launched by the Kurukshetra University.



Kurukshetra University vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said it was a matter of pride for the university that the chief minister was the first student of the Japanese language course. The last deadline to pay the ₹10,000 fee was November 22

Previously, former Prime Minister of India, P V Narasimha Rao could speak 17 languages. He could speak 9 Indian languages (Telugu, Hindi, Oriya, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Sanskrit, Tamil and Urdu) and 8 foreign languages ( English, French, Arabic, Spanish, German, Greek, Latin and Persian).

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 03:26 PM IST