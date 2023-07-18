Haryana: CM Manohar Lal Khattar Launches Projects Worth ₹1.2K Cr In Haryana's Nuh District

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar | Twitter/Manohar Lal Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth about ₹2,741 crore through video conferencing for district Nuh of the state.

These projects include the inauguration of 157 projects worth ₹1,279 crore and the laying of the foundation stone for 190 projects worth ₹1,462 crore.

The chief minister announced 4 new drinking water projects for 66 villages of Nuh constituency worth ₹306 crore. He also announced the construction of a road from Nuh to Mundaka village which would start in November and also announced that drinking water capacity would be increased from 55 litre per capita per day (LPCD) to 70 LCPD in 80 villages of Ferozepur Jhirka.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said that these projects would further augment the pace of the ongoing development. He said that even before this, the inauguration and foundation stone of development projects across the state had been laid six times through digital means, due to which more than 1,100 projects worth about ₹12,500 crore were gifted to the state.

The chief minister said that Nuh district's biggest project was the Rain well-based drinking water scheme, benefiting the people of the Ferozepur Jhirka area. This project would prevent water shortages and improve infrastructure, as people previously had to even pay for getting drinking water during 'Roza'. The area even did not have enough water to meet their irrigation needs. However, with the inauguration of this Rain well-based drinking water scheme, now people would no longer have to worry for water.

Nuh district considered 'backward'

Stating that the Nuh district had long been referred to as a backward district as the previous governments hardly did anything for the development of this district, he said that when backward districts were identified across the country, the Nuh district of Haryana was also included in 110 districts. But in the last eight and a half years, various development works had been done in the Nuh district by the BJP-JJP government. He also highlighted the Delhi-Mumbai corridor which passed through Nuh district.

