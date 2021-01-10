Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar holds BKU chief Gurnam Singh Charuni responsible for instigating violence at Karnal

After the protesting farmers on Sunday ransacked the venue of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Kaimla village of Karnal district and made the CM cancel his meet, Khattar has held Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni responsible for instigating violence. The meeting was reportedly organised to highlight the "benefits" of the Centre's contentious three new farm laws. However, the protesters damaged the stage and broke chairs, tables and flower pots at the venue. The farmers also took control over a makeshift helipad where the CM's helicopter was to land.

"People had turned up. It is not like they were scared to come to the meeting but it is just some youngsters who created mischief on the helipad. I had almost arrived and would have addressed the gathering but it would have caused trouble," India Today quoted Khattar as saying.

"The ones who have instigated (violence), they should not instigate. This agitation should end here so that the poor farmers who are sitting in the cold, who are losing their lives, if I have to blame someone, I will blame those who are instigating, the people who are using such language and not allowing this matter to be solved," he added. Meanwhile, Khattar said that he feels the Centre "will not repeal" the three new farm laws.

Earlier in the day, Haryana Police had used water cannons and lobbed teargas shells to prevent farmers from marching towards Kaimla village.

Under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni), farmers, who have been demanding that the laws be repealed, had earlier announced to oppose the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat'.

As per a PTI report, farmers were carrying black flags and shouting slogans against the BJP-led government as they marched towards the village.

Police had put up barricades at the entry points of the village to prevent protesting farmers from reaching the programme venue.

The situation turned tense as farmers were adamant that they would not allow the Chief Minister to hold the programme.

Policemen were seen trying to pacify the agitating farmers but they went ahead to take control of the stage.

