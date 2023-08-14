Haryana CM Khattar Blasts Congress Leader Randeep Surjewala Over 'Rakshas' Remark

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday tore into Congress leader Randeep Surjewala for his remarks against BJP supporters calling them "rakshas" (meaning monsters).

Reacting to the Congress leader’s remarks, the chief minister who was in Karnal to lead the Tiranga Yatra, told newspersons that the language used by him (Randeep Surjewala) was unparliamentary and that the BJP had taken a serious note of it.

Khattar hits back at Surjewala

Khattar went on to say that "only a man born in a clan with demonic behaviour could have such thoughts. We have taken a strong cognisance of it," he said.

Meanwhile, home minister Anil Vij also lambasted the Congress leader for his remarks stating that it appeared that the optical nerve of Randeep Surjewala had been damaged because of which he was seeing demons into "devtas".

What Surjewala said about BJP

It may be recalled that Surjewala had on Sunday flayed the BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) coalition government for irregularities in its recruitments and reportedly said during party’s "Jan Akrosh Rally" in Kaithal town of Haryana that the people of the BJP and JJP were "rakshas" (monsters) and those who voted for them and supported them were "rakshas" too.

"Today, I curse them from this land of Mahabharata," he said.

It may also be recalled that a video clip of Surjewala’s address at the rally had also gone viral on the social media and evoked condemnation from several senior BJP and JJP leaders since.

