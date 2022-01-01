Haryana: Cinema halls, sports complexes, swimming pools to remain closed till January 12; check out full list of guidelines

Haryana Govt closes cinema halls, sports complexes, swimming pools, and entertainment parks in Gurugram, Faridabad & three other districts; govt & private offices to function with 50% staff attendance. Restrictions to remain in effect till January 12.

Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 09:55 PM IST