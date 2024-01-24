Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Virtually Inaugurates, Lays Foundation Stone Of 153 Projects From Hisar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar | Photo Credit: PTI

Chandigarh: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for a total of 153 projects valued at ₹2024 crore at a state-level function conducted through video conferencing at Lala Lajpat Rai Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in Hisar.

According to official information, these projects include inauguration of 76 projects, collectively costing ₹686 crore and the foundation stone laying for 77 projects with a combined value of ₹1,338 crore.

CM lays foundation stone for 10 major projects

In a symbolic gesture, the chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 10 major projects, amounting to ₹784 crore. The remaining of the projects saw inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremonies carried out by Union ministers, Haryana Cabinet ministers, MPs, and MLAs in various districts. The Chief Minister also inaugurated the administrative building and embryo transplant lab for animal breed improvement at the university.

CM's take on Opposition

Taking a dig at statements being made by the opposition leaders regarding unemployment, Khattar dismissed their claims, stating that figures ranging from 9% to 35% were being inaccurately cited. He clarified that the actual self-declared unemployment rate on family identity cards was about 8.5%, discrediting the opposition's assertions of up to 34% as mere political propaganda.

Haryana has become the preferred destination for investment: CM

Highlighting the state’s progress in terms of ease of doing business, the chief minister underscored that Haryana had become a preferred destination for investment. Over the past nine and a half years, the government had successfully provided employment opportunities to 30 lakh people, he said and added that efforts had also been made to facilitate self-employment by making loans available to individuals through banks.

He also highlighted the government's systemic changes to combat corruption, particularly in recruitment and transfer processes, leading to increased transparency.