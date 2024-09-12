Chandigarh: The Haryana Cabinet which met under the chairmanship of chief minister Nayab Saini here on Wednesday accorded the approval to a proposal regarding the dissolution of the 14th Haryana Vidhan Sabha.
This proposal was sent to Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya for his approval.
Read Also
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Bhupinder Singh Hooda Warns Voters Against INLD, JJP, Calls Them...
According to information, Article 174(2)(b) of the Constitution of India gives the Governor of a state the power to dissolve the state's Legislative Assembly.
According to media reports, since the Governor was not in station on Wednesday, this recommendation would be sent to him on Thursday.
FPJ Shorts
Haryana Cabinet Recommends Dissolving Of State Assembly
Chhattisgarh: 8 Kg Gold Worth ₹5 Crore Looted In Broad Daylight Heist At Balrampur Jewelry Store; Robbers Escape To Jharkhand
Mumbai: CBI Books Ex-MoCA Official In Disproportionate Assets Case
Bombay High Court Criticises Police For Inaction In Crimes Against Women And Children, Demands Systemic Reform
The dissolution of the House was necessitated because the government could not hold the “mandatory” Vidhan Sabha session within six months of the last session.