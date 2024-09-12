Haryana Cabinet Recommends Dissolving Of State Assembly

Chief Minister of Haryana Nayab Singh Saini | File Image

Chandigarh: The Haryana Cabinet which met under the chairmanship of chief minister Nayab Saini here on Wednesday accorded the approval to a proposal regarding the dissolution of the 14th Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

This proposal was sent to Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya for his approval.

According to information, Article 174(2)(b) of the Constitution of India gives the Governor of a state the power to dissolve the state's Legislative Assembly.

According to media reports, since the Governor was not in station on Wednesday, this recommendation would be sent to him on Thursday.

The dissolution of the House was necessitated because the government could not hold the “mandatory” Vidhan Sabha session within six months of the last session.