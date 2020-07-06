Haryana cabinet nod to 75% quota in private sector jobs for residents

New Delhi: The Haryana cabinet on Monday cleared a proposal to reserve 75% private sector jobs for residents of the state.

The council of ministers had on January 31 deferred a proposal to approve the draft private sector quota bill and referred it to the law secretary for vetting following prolonged deliberations among the cabinet members.

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), the coalition partner of the BJP in the state, had promised to provide 75% quota in private sector jobs to Haryana youth in its election manifesto. However, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had appeared non-committal on its prospect.

Meanwhile, Haryana Police on Monday issued an advisory requesting citizens to beware of phishing emails received from unknown or untrusted sources promising free COVID-19 treatment or reimbursement in the wake of cybercrime.

Cautioning the people to beware of such cyber attacks, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Navdeep Singh Virk said, "Spread of the COVID-19 had also seen a spike in cyberattacks in the country. The cybercriminal gangs are exploiting the given situation and uncertainty generated by the COVID-19 pandemic to target individuals and businesses."

To persuade users to disclose personal information, such scammers could impersonate authorities that have been tasked to oversee government assistance for COVID-19 treatment, he said.