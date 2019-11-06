Haryana Cabinet formation delay: JPP demanding Home & Finance

New Delhi: When it comes to discussing the formation of council of ministers in Haryana, tt's deadly silence that pervades the BJP national headquarter in New Delhi. Anil Jain, a party MP and in-charge of Haryana party affairs, is not ready speak anything to avoid any kind of speculations. Brain-storming sessions are reportedly on among BJP national president Amit Shah, national working president JP Nadda, national organisational general secretary BL Santosh, Haryana CM Manoharlal Khattar and Anil Jain.

"Nadda jee is now directly handling the Haryana issues as party doesn't want any unwanted situation like Maharashtra. It will send a wrong message about us that it has always been difficult for BJP to form the government and the voters will lose confidence in us," explained a senior party leader.

Haryana still waits for the formation of council of ministers, though a coalition of BJP-JJP-Independents has already been formed in the state and BJP's Manoharlal has been sworn-in as the Chief Minister and JJP's Dhushyant Chautala as Deputy CM, but rest of the cabinet is yet to be appointed. Jananayak Janta Party (JJP), which supported the BJP to form the government for the second time, is now eyeing Home and Finance portfolio, a party insider informed. And, that remains the chief bone of contention as JJP leadership is not ready to budge from its demand. Initially, JJP demanded Home, Finance, Agriculture and Rural Development, but later narrowed down its demand to just two -- Home and Finance. In contrast, BJP is not at all in a mood to allot such prime portfolios to its ally, whose MLAs are mostly first timers.

"How come BJP can allot them such portfolios. We do have our senior leaders in the state; we have to accommodate them to avoid any kind of resentment," said a senior leader at the party headquarter. BJP still have two of its ministers from previous term to accommodate. One is Anil Vij, who is now a six-term MLA from Haryana's Ambala Cantt seat, and the second is Dr. Banwari Lal who retained the Bawal seat. Out of 10 minister of the previous Khattar government, only these two have returned to the Assembly. Vij even sent signals that he wants a better portfolio like that of Deputy CM along with Dushyant Chautala. But his demand has been turned down by the party high command.

BJP won 40 out of 90 seats in the recently-held Assembly election, falling short of six to the majority. This made the BJP knock the doors of JPP, which has 10 MLAs. The party also has the support of seven Independents. But all its allies are on bargaining hard. All seven Independent MLAs are now eyeing independent ministries. In the 90-seat Assembly, only 15 per cent of the members can be made ministers.

On the other hand, Congress doesn't leave any opportunity to tease BJP on the ongoing power tussle in the newly-formed coalition. "BJP was in such a hurry to form the government in Haryana that they threw all ethics to the wind," quipped Supriya Shreenet, Congress spokesperson at the party headquarter in New Delhi.