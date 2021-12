Haryana: Cabinet expansion to take place tomorrow at 4 pm, announces Chief Minister's office

Haryana cabinet expansion will happen tomorrow at 4 pm in Haryana Rajbhavan as per announcement by Haryana CMO on their official Twitter account.

New ministers of the state cabinet are expected to take oath tomorrow at Rajbhavan.

हरियाणा मंत्रिमंडल का विस्तार 28 दिसंबर, 2021 को किया जाएगा। शाम 4 बजे हरियाणा राजभवन में शपथ ग्रहण समारोह होगा। — CMO Haryana (@cmohry) December 27, 2021

Last cabinet expansion in the state happened in November 2019 and new 10 ministers by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in his council of members.

Out of 10 members six were given cabinet rank and four took oath as ministers of state. In last cabinet expansion eight were from BJP and one from Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and one Independent.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 04:23 PM IST