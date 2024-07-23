Haryana: Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra Passes Off Peacefully In Nuh |

Chandigarh: The Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra – that was marred by massive violence last year – passed off peacefully with the members of both Hindu and Muslim communities welcoming the procession at several points in the Haryana’s Muslim-dominated Nuh district Monday evening.

For record, six people, including two home guards and a cleric of a Gurugram mosque were killed and a score of others hurt in the wide-spread clashes which erupted after this yatra was attacked by a mob in Nuh, last year.

The yatra which began early this morning concluded in the evening with the ``jalabhishek’’ (offering of water brought from river Ganga) in the district’s three main temples. The devotees had come from nearby areas including district Gurugram and were accorded warm welcome by Muslim and Hindu groups at several points in the district. According to media reports at several points, the Muslim groups also welcomed the Hindu saints with garlands along the route and at some points welcome gates had been erected, good and sweet milk and water stalls, set up for the members of yatra enroute.

Meanwhile, media reports said that Mahamandleshwar Swami Dharamdev said the yatra had sent across a powerful message of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood across the country. Devender Singh, a leader of Vishva Hindu Parishad also said that the yatra became more devotional with the muslims welcoming the Hindus with garlands.

Meanwhile, it may be recalled that the administration had made elaborate arrangements with heavy security bandobust with the deployment of state police and paramilitary personnel and surveillance through drones to keep a check on the law and order situation. Internet services were also snapped since Sunday evening in the district. The top state and district officials had also held meetings with the representatives from both the communities to ensure that the yatra concluded peacefully.

An official spokesperson said that the yatra was carried out smoothy amid stringent security, the district administration had ensured preparations and arrangements on a large scale in view of the yatra and a large number of devotees worshipped in all the temples of the district which has a tradition of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood for years.