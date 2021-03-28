Haryana Board Exams 2021: Class 10, 12 date sheet released, click here for BSEH time table

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

The Board has released the date sheet at the official website, bseh.org.in. As per the schedule, Haryana Board Class 10 exam will start from April 22 and continue till May 12, while HBSE Class 12 board exam will be held from April 20 to May 17.

Haryana Board Class 10, 12 exams will be held in a single shift from 12:30 pm to 3 pm, with strict adherence to COVID-19 precautionary measures. The admit card of board examinations for the candidates who have already registered is expected to be released soon.

Class 10 date sheet

April 22 – Social Science

April 26 – Hindi

April 28 – English

May 3 – Mathematics

May 7 – Science

May 10 – Physical and Health Education/ Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Punjabi/ Drawing/ Agriculture/ Computer Science/ Home Science/ Music Hindustani (All Option)/ Animal Husbandry/ Dance (All Option)

May 11 – Retail/ Security/ Automobile/ ITeS/ Patient Care Assistence/ Beauty and Wellness/ Physical Education and Sports/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Tourism Hospitality/ Media Animation/ Apparel Fashion Designing/ Banking and Finance/ Banking and Insurance/ Vision Technician

May 12 – Punjabi/ IT/ ITES (Information Technology and Enabling Services)/(For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School., SLCE Sec. 28 Faridabad only

Class 12 date sheet

April 20 – Hindi (Core/ Elective)

April 23 – Physics/ Economics

April 24 – Fine Arts (All Options)

April 27 – Mathematics

April 29 – Physical Education

April 30 – Home Science

May 1 – English (Core/ Elective)

May 3 – Military Science / Dance (All Options)

May 4 – Punjabi

May 5 – Chemistry/Accountancy/Public Administration

May 6 – Geography

May 7 – Computer Science/ITES(Information Technology & Enabling Services)

May 8 – History/ Biology

May 10 – Agriculture/ Psychology

May 11 – Sanskrit / Urdu/ Bio-Technology

May 12 – Political Science

May 13 – Music Hindustani (All Options) / Philosophy / Business Studies

May 15 – Sociology/Entrepreneurship

May 17 – Retail/Security/Automobiles/IT & ITES/Patient Care Assistant/Physical Education & Sports/Beauty & Wellness/Office SecretaryShip and Stenography in Hindi/English/Travel & Tourism/Agriculture/Paddy Farming/Media Animation

Haryana Board will hold the board exams on a reduced syllabus. The board has curtailed the syllabus by 30 per cent for classes 9 to 12 due to loss of instructional hours as a result of the shutdown of schools due to the pandemic.