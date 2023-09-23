Haryana BJP Tears Into State Cong Chief’s Remark Against PM, CM

Haryana Congress President Udai Bhan | Twitter | ANI

Chandigarh: Amid the ongoing row over the BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri attack on the BSP MP Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha on Friday, the Haryana BJP on Saturday tore into the state Congress chief Udai Bhan’s remarks against the Prime Minister and chief minister.

For the record, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan had remarked over the marital status of the PM and the Haryana’s CM on Friday – without naming the leaders duo though - while addressing a gathering about the increasing crime against women in Haryana.

Condemning the Congress president’s remarks, Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar demanded the party’s apology and said the party should be ashamed of his statement. "They don't know how to respect offices. Their leaders call voters demons and that is the true character of Congress’’, Dhankar said and added that the language used by the state Congress chief was unacceptable and demanded that the party tendered an apology for it.

Dhankar said that Udai Bhan’s remark actually exposed the real character of the Congress party.

Meanwhile, Udai Bhan while talking to media on Saturday defended his statement maintaining that he did not take any names and that whatever he said was neither unparliamentary nor insulting or abusive. He held that he only spoke truth and used words which were commonly accepted in Haryanvi language about the unmarried people. Udai Bhan went on to say that since he had not used any indecent words, he was not afraid of anything and that he stood by his statement.