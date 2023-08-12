Haryana: CM Khattar Increases Ayushman Bharat Scheme Income Limit To ₹3 Lakh

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar | PTI

Chandigarh: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday increased the income limit under Ayushman Bharat Yojana from Rs 1.80 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per annum.

Speaking at the "Jan Samvad" programme in Yamunanagar district, the chief minister said that the portal would open from August 15 for a month, for preparing cards under Ayushman Bharat scheme. He said that at present, 30 lakh families in the state were getting benefits under the scheme, and now after this announcement an additional 8 lakh new families would be included, thus a total of 38 lakh families would be able to take advantage of this scheme.

The state government has so far spent Rs 500 crore under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, he added.

Other revisions in scheme

The chief minister also said on the occasion that from now onward, the record of Panchayats would have to be maintained by the Block Development and Panchayats Officers (BDPOs), which was earlier looked after by the gram sachiv. He said that the present government had ensured transparency in the working system of panchayats and it was necessary that besides gram sachiv, BDPOs also had the record of Panchayat. There are over 6500 panchayats of the state.

Meanwhile, a special counter was also set up during the programme, where the officials of the concerned department remained present and by verifying the data of the Parviar Pehchan Patra, made certificate on the spot regarding inclusion of name in the old age samman allowance scheme.

