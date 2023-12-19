Haryana Assembly Forms Committee To Investigate Molestation Case Amid Heated Winter Session Debates

(PTI Photo)

Chandigarh: The business advisory committee (BAC) of the Haryana assembly on Tuesday decided to constitute a committee to probe the shocking case of girl students’ molestation, the issue which dominated sittings throughout the three-day winter session.

Briefing about the development, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta told newspersons that it was decided in a BAC meeting held on the issue, to constitute a committee of the House members which would look into all the aspects of the said issue.

Stating that the five-member committee would be headed by the education minister Kanwal Pal, he said that all the issues which came up during this session would also be looked into.

What is the controversy?

It may be recalled that the assembly had witnessed heated arguments over the issue of sexual harassment of girl students of Jind government school with the main Opposition party Congress accusing the ruling BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) government doing ``petty politics’’ over the issue on Friday and Monday.

On Monday, the issue had also come up during the Zero Hour when the government held that the Home department would be writing to the chief justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court urging him for a probe into the said allegations and the former two-time chief minister and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and senior legislator of the Congress and former education minister Geeta Bhukkal, vehemently opposing it.

BJP accused of making unjust statements against the woman

However, even as the Congress also gave a privilege motion against this, Hooda held that instead of taking appropriate action against the principal accused of sexual exploitation of the girl students of the Jind government school and getting the matter investigated by CBI, the ruling BJP-JJP government was busy making unrestrained statements against the woman MLA Geeta Bhukkal who raised the voice of the victims.

However, leader of the House and chief minister, Manohar Lal Khattar said that the issue was not to cast aspersions on anyone and clarified that once the House had unanimously agreed that the sitting Judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court would investigate the case involving the accused principal, the process would have to be completed.