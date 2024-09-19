 Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Kejriwal’s Road Show In Jagadhari Today, To Hold 20 Events In Days To Come
The AAP national convenor, Kejriwal, who resigned as the Delhi chief minister after being released from Tihar jail last week, is set to hold multiple poll campaign programmes in Haryana in the coming days.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 10:36 PM IST
Arvind Kejriwal addresses party supporters on September 15 | ANI/ Representative Image

Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Kejriwal who would hold a road-show in Jagadhari town of the poll-bound Haryana on Friday, would be taking part in 20 more events to campaign for his party candidates in the state in the coming days.

The party general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said in a statement on Thursday that Kejriwal would take part in as many as 13 programmes across 11 districts covering assembly segments of Dabwali, Rania, Bhiwani, Meham, Kalayat, Assandh and Ballabgarh in the coming days. Pathak said that Kejriwal’s remaining campaign programmes would be announced soon.

For record, Haryana assembly polls are scheduled to be held on October 5; AAP is fighting all the 90 seats of Haryana after its talks with Congress over seat-sharing agreement fell through.

The AAP Rajya Sabha MP, Pathak, alleged that the BJP did injustice to the farmers and soldiers. ``Unemployment is at its peak in Haryana, inflation is record-breaking. Misgovernance and chaos are rampant all around Haryana. The BJP knows that this time they are going to be wiped out from Haryana,” he further alleged.

