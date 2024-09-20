Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi Pays Surprise Visit To US-Based Karnal Youth’s Family (VIDEO)

Rahul Gandhi meets Amit Mann's family in Karnal |

Chandigarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday paid a surprise visit to the family of Amit Mann, a youth from Haryana’s Karnal district, who was grievously hurt in a truck accident in the US and who he met during his recent visit abroad.

According to media reports, Rahul reached Karnal’s Ghogripur village early morning after he was received on the Delhi-Chandigarh national highway by Gharaunda Congress candidate Virender Rathore around 5 a.m.

According to information, Amit, who had illegally migrated to the US via ``donkey route’’, drove a truck for a living in the US and had met with a major accident there. Rahul had met him and his friends during his visit to the US and promised him that he would meet his family back home.

At Amit's village, Rahul also spoke to him on video call in presence of former’s parents Bir Singh and Biramati, besides other family members at the village about their son’s health.

Notably, Rahul’s visit comes at a time while Haryana is headed for assembly elections on October 5 and his visit also brought under spotlight the scale of unemployment as well as the gravity of illegal migrations due to lack of job opportunities in BJP-ruled Haryana.

The media reports also said that Amit’s family had sold off their land and collected Rs 42 lakh to send him abroad about a year-and-half years ago. According to unconfirmed reports, at least 1,000 youths from Ghogripur village alone had left the country in search of jobs abroad in the past some years.

Notably, unemployment is also one of the main issues which is being highlighted by Congress and other rival parties this election time; Pertinently, Karnal has also been the constituency of former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar as well as current CM Nayab Saini.