 Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Blow To BJP As Its State Vice President G L Sharma Joins Congress
Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 03:10 AM IST
Chandigarh: Dealing a major blow to ruling BJP, its state vice president and Brahmin community's leader from Gurugram G L Sharma joined Congress along with many of his supporters on Sunday.

Sharma had also been the chairman of the Dairy Development Corporation in the Haryana government.

Speaking on the occasion, Congress tall leader and two-time chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the joining of new colleagues in the Congress will give new energy to the organisation.

Congress MP from Rohtak Deepender Hooda who also spoke on the occasion, said every section of the state is troubled due to the anti-people policies of the BJP government. “The youth are troubled by unemployment, farmers are not getting the price of crops, players are not getting respect, soldiers are troubled by the Agniveer scheme in the army and women are troubled by lack of security and inflation,” he said.

“When Congress government is formed, problems of every section including farmers, jawans, wrestlers, women, youth, employees, businessmen, poor, labourers will be solved,” he  held.

For record, several leaders of the saffron party had parted ways after the announcement of its 67 out of total 90 candidates on September 5, for the upcoming October 5 assembly elections in the state. The leaders who have already left BJP include several sitting and former MLAs.

