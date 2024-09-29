 Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Expels 8 Leaders For 6 Years For Running As Independents Against Party Candidates
Chandigarh: The trouble for BJP refuses to end in Haryana as the party expelled eight leaders for six years after the leaders announced that they would be contesting as independents against the declared party candidates in the upcoming assembly polls in the state. The announcement from the party was made on Sunday (September 29).

The list of leaders expelled from the party includes prominent names such as former minister Ranjit Chautala and former MLA Devendra Kadyan.

The names of leaders are: Sandeep Garg from Ladwa, Ranjit Chautala from Rania, Radha Ahlawat from Meham, Naveen Goyal from Gurugram, and Kehar Singh Rawat from Hathin, Jilaram Sharma from Assandh, Devendra Kadyan from Ganaur, Bachchan Singh Arya from Safidon.

Election in Haryana is scheduled to take place on October 5 to elect 90 members of the state assembly. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.

The BJP has been in power in Haryana for the last 10 years. However, the party this time faces an uphill task as a rejuvenated Congress, buoyed by an improved performance in the Lok Sabha Elections this year, poses a challenge to the party in Haryana.

