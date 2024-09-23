 Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: AICC Chairman Pawan Khera Accuses BJP Of Failing State On Unemployment And Women’s Safety; VIDEO
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: AICC Chairman Pawan Khera Accuses BJP Of Failing State On Unemployment And Women's Safety; VIDEO

Accusing ruling BJP of having failed on all fronts in Haryana, the AICC media and communication chairman, Pawan Khera on Monday said that the BJP had also made Haryana number one state in unemployment.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
ANI

Chandigarh: Accusing ruling BJP of having failed on all fronts in Haryana, the AICC media and communication chairman, Pawan Khera on Monday said that the BJP had also made Haryana number one state in unemployment.

Addressing newspersons ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections here, Khera, held that the BJP had also disappointed the people on all counts, be it the issue of examination paper leakers or being one of the worst states in the country for women’s safety.

Lashing out at BJP, he went on to add that the BJP had not even a single achievement to present before the people and it was why it was talking less about its works and more about Congress. Commenting about the manifesto of BJP, Khera said that most of its promises were the same ones they made in the last two assembly elections, proving that the party hasn’t even fulfilled its previous commitments.

Alleging that only "puppet governments’’ ruled Haryana for the past 10 years, as if the characters were moving on a puppet stage, with the strings being controlled by a hidden storyteller. Khera asked BJP leadership as to why Manohar Lal Khattar was suddenly removed from chief minister's seat after nine and a half years. "And now even his face is missing from the posters’’, he added.

article-image

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Khera further alleged that the former often covered up India’s poverty with a veil to hide it from foreign guests. He held that this time, covering up Khattar’s failures won't quell the anger of the people of Haryana.

