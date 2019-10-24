Haryana Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Counting of vote to begin at 8 am

The results of Haryana Assembly elections held on October 21 will be declared on Thursday (October 24). Haryana saw a provisional participation of 68.47% as against 76.54% in the previous assembly elections. The overall estimated voter turnout in both the states was 62.49%.

The four major parties that are contesting in Haryana this year include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Indian National Congress (INC), the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). Shiromani Akali Dal is contesting on three seats. The ruling BJP, which parted ways from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), went full throttle before the polls to realise its target of bagging over 75 seats in the 90-member Assembly. The SAD announced its break-up with the BJP after its lone MLA from Kalanwali Assembly constituency switched to the saffron party.