Haryana: Days after schools reopen 54 students test positive for COVID-19 in Karnal

In a shocking incident, around 54 students tested Covid Positive at a school in Haryana's Karnal. As per a report in NDTV, three students of the school had tested positive on March 1 and after contact-tracing and testing more students, 54 more were found positive. The building has been sealed and declared a containment zone.

In an order on February 22, the state government had said it would divide every school into three wings. If a student in a wing is found to be COVID-19 positive, that wing will be closed for 10 days and the entire school will be sanitised. If students in more than one wing are found to be COVID-19 positive, the entire school will be closed for 10 days, it had said.

The Haryana Government had decided to reopen the schools in the state for students of classes 1 and 2 from March 1.

The Haryana government, on February 24 had reopened schools for students of classes 3 to 5. The schools have been asked have to follow all COVID-19 related guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs).