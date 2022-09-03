Haryana: 4 students shot at Rohtak campus, 1 critical | Representative Pic

Four people were shot on the Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) campus, Rohtak on Saturday evening.

According to The Indian Express, the incident took place over 90 minutes after Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya left the campus after inaugurating a faculty development centre.

The report suggests one MDU was injured in the incident, while the three others injured were to be his friends. One student is critical since he sustained a bullet injury near his mouth, while three others sustained bullet injuries in their hand and stomach areas.

The injured students were immediately rushed to a private hospital. Reportedly, the preliminary cause of the shoot-out appears to be a monetary dispute.

The four persons were standing near their car parked at gate number 2 of the MDU. However, suddenly, four unidentified people in a Mahindra Scorpio approached them and entered into a confrontation with one of the four persons.

Further information is awaited.